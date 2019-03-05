Email
Tuesday, March 5, 2019

Food Trucks Stopping at Hyatt Regency San Antonio Throughout March

Posted By on Tue, Mar 5, 2019 at 6:14 PM

If you're currently in a restaurant rut, stop by the Hyatt Regency this month for new lunch, dinner and late night options.

Fresh Horizons “Fresh Truck” // Stop by the “Fresh Truck" for a variety of freshly-made foods, which includes everything from hot dogs and hamburgers to sesame pork and street tacos. Dates: March 5 4-11 p.m.; March 15 from 4-11 p.m., and March 17 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5:30-11:30 p.m.

Fajita Rita’s // Inspired by family recipes and perfected over several generations, Rita's menu includes classic Tex-Mex plates like quesadillas, street tacos, fajitas and more. Dates: March 16 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5:30-11 p.m.; March 22 6 p.m.-midnight and March 23 noon to 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to midnight.

Go’Shen Point BBQ // Traditional southern-style BBQ. The food truck’s chefs cook all meats on low over a woodfire pit for hours prior to serving in order to retain the smoky aroma and taste. Dates: March 30, from noon-2 p.m.. and 6 p.m.-midnight.
