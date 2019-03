Food Trucks Stopping at Hyatt Regency San Antonio Throughout March

Courtesy of Fresh Horizons

If you're currently in a restaurant rut, stop by the Hyatt Regency this month for new lunch, dinner and late night options. Fresh Horizons “Fresh Truck” // Stop by the “Fresh Truck" for a variety of freshly-made foods, which includes everything from hot dogs and hamburgers to sesame pork and street tacos. Fajita Rita’s // Inspired by family recipes and perfected over several generations, Rita's menu includes classic Tex-Mex plates like quesadillas, street tacos, fajitas and more. Go’Shen Point BBQ // Traditional southern-style BBQ. The food truck’s chefs cook all meats on low over a woodfire pit for hours prior to serving in order to retain the smoky aroma and taste.