Tuesday, March 5, 2019

Medina River Coffee Opens on West Avenue

Posted By on Tue, Mar 5, 2019 at 12:00 PM

click image MEDINA RIVER COFFEE
  • Medina River Coffee
West Avenue is home to some of the city's best taquerias and bakeries, but it's exciting to see new area coffee options besides McDonald's (no shade, it's the coffee of choice for abuelos everywhere).

Just a week after its opening, Medina River Coffee has found loyal customers who visit the rustic-style shop for its house espresso bar or a cup of coffee, roasted in-house and sourced from Colombia, Ethiopia, Guatemala and Brazil.

“We’ve always enjoyed coffee and roasting,” said Jim Perkins, who co-owns Medina River Coffee with business partner TJ Caplinger. "Here on West Avenue, there’s [never been] a lot of coffee shops, so we decided to bring that to the community.

Perkins and Caplinger previously ran a pediatric health agency before selling the business about a year ago. Together, the team then took the time to work and train with coffee experts, contractors and architects before opening the storefront this year.



"We had done this on our own before, but this is the first time we've done it on this scale," Perkins said. "Right now, we're mostly focusing on roasts from Central and South America — there's a real variety — that offers bold taste and mild taste, something for everyone."

The coffee shop is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Location Details Medina River Coffee
11825 West Ave Suite 101
North Central
San Antonio, TX
(210) 802-6155
Coffee House (independent)
Map
