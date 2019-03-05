Snooze Serves Classic Flapjacks, Gives Back to San Antonio Community for National Pancake Day

click to enlarge
Snooze, an A.M. Eatery
-
Ashley Davis for Snooze, an A.M Eatery
is celebrating National Pancake Day from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5 with throwback pancake specialties and donations to local community gardens.
Snooze, a Denver-based restaurant chain that recently opened its third San Antonio location, will feature signature pancakes and past flavor favorites — among them King Cake, Coffee N' Donuts and Strawberry Fields — for one day, donating all pancake sales to garden organizations. Since 2014, Snooze has given back $77,500 to community gardens throughout the nation.
click to enlarge
Pancake lovers can stop by the Strand location to give to the community garden at Oak Hills Terrace Elementary School
; the Vineyard location to donate to the San Antonio Food Bank
; or the Quarry location to give back to Gardopia Gardens
, an educational organization that oversees the gardens and chicken coops at Hemisfair
.
