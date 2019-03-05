Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 5, 2019

Snooze Serves Classic Flapjacks, Gives Back to San Antonio Community for National Pancake Day

Posted By on Tue, Mar 5, 2019 at 7:32 AM

click to enlarge ASHLEY DAVIS FOR SNOOZE, AN A.M EATERY
  • Ashley Davis for Snooze, an A.M Eatery
Snooze, an A.M. Eatery is celebrating National Pancake Day from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5 with throwback pancake specialties and donations to local community gardens.

Snooze, a Denver-based restaurant chain that recently opened its third San Antonio location, will feature signature pancakes and past flavor favorites — among them King Cake, Coffee N' Donuts and Strawberry Fields — for one day, donating all pancake sales to garden organizations. Since 2014, Snooze has given back $77,500 to community gardens throughout the nation.
click to enlarge SNOOZE, AN A.M. EATERY
  • Snooze, an A.M. Eatery
Pancake lovers can stop by the Strand location to give to the community garden at Oak Hills Terrace Elementary School; the Vineyard location to donate to the San Antonio Food Bank; or the Quarry location to give back to Gardopia Gardens, an educational organization that oversees the gardens and chicken coops at Hemisfair.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Pickleball Bar Opening in San Antonio Later This Year Read More

  2. Green Card Blues: After a Frustrating Wait, French Master Bread-maker Returns to Grow a San Antonio Bakery Read More

  3. San Antonio Couple Opening New Food Truck All About Beignets Read More

  4. Teaness Heals What Ails You With Organic, Farm-to-Cup Tea Read More

  5. The Good Kind Opening Southtown Location This Weekend Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...