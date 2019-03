There aren't current plans, but we're expanding around that area and we hope it will be in the near future. — Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) March 5, 2019

The day I can say it, I'll shout it from the mountain tops. — Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) March 5, 2019

San Antonio still may not have its own Waffle House, but the chain isn't exactly closed to the idea.On Tuesday, Waffle House's Twitter account assured local car dealer April Ancira that the chain plans to open an Alamo City location — even if we have to wait a while.Though there aren't any solid plans, the tweet said Waffle House hopes to open a San Antonio location "in the near future."When the chain has more concrete plans about a restaurant here, it added, the news will be shouted "from the mountain tops."We'll be waiting, Waffle House.