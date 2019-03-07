Email
Thursday, March 7, 2019

Five San Antonio Bartenders Enter Statewide Contest with $10,000 Prize

Posted By on Thu, Mar 7, 2019 at 12:46 PM

Garrison Brothers Distillery, which has helped establish Texas as a destination for great whiskey, announced Thursday 25 semi-finalists who will compete in Bourbon Brawl, a statewide bartending contest with a $10,000 prize. 

Five San Antonio bartenders will go head-to-head during the local cocktail competition on Thursday, April 4 (location TBD). The five local semi-finalists include Priscilla Velasco from Zocca at The Westin, Robbie Olivarez from Hotel Havana, James Goodman from Rebelle at Hotel St. Anthony, Raimond Cordero of The Edison Experiment and Amanda Bianchi from Supper at Hotel Emma.

Bartenders in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston will also be required to compete locally before the winners from each city will be flown to compete in the Final Five Showcase, slated to take place in Austin on May 2.

