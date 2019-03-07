Thursday, March 7, 2019
Five San Antonio Bartenders Enter Statewide Contest with $10,000 Prize
Posted
By Lea Thompson
on Thu, Mar 7, 2019 at 12:46 PM
click to enlarge
Garrison Brothers Distillery
-
Garrison Brothers Distillery
, which has helped establish Texas as a destination for great whiskey, announced Thursday 25 semi-finalists who will compete in Bourbon Brawl,
a statewide bartending contest with a $10,000 prize.
Five San Antonio bartenders will go head-to-head during the local cocktail competition on Thursday, April 4 (location TBD). The five local semi-finalists include Priscilla Velasco from Zocca at The Westin
, Robbie Olivarez from Hotel Havana
, James Goodman from Rebelle
at Hotel St. Anthony, Raimond Cordero of The Edison Experiment
and Amanda Bianchi from Supper at Hotel Emma
.
Bartenders in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston will also be required to compete locally before the winners from each city will be flown to compete in the Final Five Showcase, slated to take place in Austin on May 2.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: Bourbon, texas whiskey, Garrison Brothers, Zocca at the Westin, Rebelle, The Edison Experiment, Supper at Hotel Emma, Bourbon brawl, San Antonio, Texas, Austin, Houston, Dallas, Image