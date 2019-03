Multiple San Antonio Distilleries to be Featured at Texas Whisky Fest Next Month

click to enlarge Courtesy of Devils River Whiskey

On Good Friday, April 19, Texas Whiskey Fest will take place west of Austin in Bee Cave. The event, at Star Hill Ranch, will feature a prominent San Antonio element.The contingency of San Antonio area participants includes Ranger Creek Real Spirits and Ben Milam The event is an opportunity to mingle with and learn from distillers across Texas. And, naturally, to drink.If the promise of a tipple of Texas spirits isn't enough, there will also be cigars from Habana Cowboy , catering from Verde's Mexican Parrilla , as well as country music from Radney Foster Two ticketing options, priced at $89 and $135, are available on the website . If you don't want to drink whiskey (but for some reason still want to go to a whiskey festival), there are cheaper ticketing options available as well. Designated drivers can get in for $25.