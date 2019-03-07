Pizza Hut Could Very Soon Be Delivered By A Robot

click to enlarge
-
thefuturefedex.com
-
This lady could be you, the bag could be pizza, and that robot could be your new overlord.
Every year brings another "future of transportation" tease. The flying cars promised throughout our youth gave way to driverless cars. While these items may indeed come to pass, they will undoubtedly be the provenance of the rich.
Here is something that will improve life among the proletariat: a robot who brings you pizza.
Pizza Hut
is among the major companies
signing up to test the SameDay Bot, and will pilot a program this summer in Memphis.
The SameDay Bot has six wheels, the front set being smaller than the others. It can travel at 10 miles per hour, carry 100 pounds and even travel
up stairs.
The other companies co-plotting with the bot are Walgreens, Walmart, Target, Lowe's and AutoZone.
While robot pizzamen could indeed improve the one thing about pizza delivery that needs improving (having to talk to people), others might be less excited about autonomous pizza-wielding devices wandering the streets, encoded with our geographic information.
As the trade-offs of life in the 21st Century become increasingly more befuddling, at least there will always be Silicon Valley disruptors trying to shave off minutes between you and your pizza.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.