Chocollazo at Hemisfair to Open This Weekend

This Saturday the Chocollazo
team will be celebrating the opening of their second location at Hemisfair
.
The new location will have a candy room and a chocolate room. The candy room, called Sugar Sugar, will feature bulk assorted candy such as sour candy, Mexican candy from Alamo Candy Company
, as well as nostalgic and hard-to-find items.
The chocolate room will have truffles, candy bars with custom toppings and a litany of chocolate-dipped items. You can also snag a homemade oatmeal cream pie.
Hours are still coming into focus, but Chocollazo Hemisfair plans on being open Friday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Tuesday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Within Hemisfair, the new shop is located in the old Pereida house
near Yanaguana Garden.
Sugar Sugar will be opening alongside a new wave of Hemisfair shops, including Blue Cat Yoga Studio
, Con Safos Cocina Y Cantina
, Paleteria San Antonio
, Dough Pizzeria
and CommonWealth Coffeehouse and Bakery
.
