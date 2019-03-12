Email
Tuesday, March 12, 2019

Chocollazo at Hemisfair to Open This Weekend

Posted By on Tue, Mar 12, 2019 at 4:08 PM

This Saturday the Chocollazo team will be celebrating the opening of their second location at Hemisfair.

The new location will have a candy room and a chocolate room. The candy room, called Sugar Sugar, will feature bulk assorted candy such as sour candy, Mexican candy from Alamo Candy Company, as well as nostalgic and hard-to-find items.

The chocolate room will have truffles, candy bars with custom toppings and a litany of chocolate-dipped items. You can also snag a homemade oatmeal cream pie.

Hours are still coming into focus, but Chocollazo Hemisfair plans on being open Friday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Tuesday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Within Hemisfair, the new shop is located in the old Pereida house near Yanaguana Garden.

Sugar Sugar will be opening alongside a new wave of Hemisfair shops, including Blue Cat Yoga Studio, Con Safos Cocina Y Cantina, Paleteria San Antonio, Dough Pizzeria and CommonWealth Coffeehouse and Bakery.
Flavor

