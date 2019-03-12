Email
Tuesday, March 12, 2019

Inaugural San Antonio Avocado Fest Scheduled for This Spring

Posted By on Tue, Mar 12, 2019 at 10:38 AM

Instagram / rhudgins32
  • Instagram / rhudgins32
Avocado lovers — which means basically every person ever — may want to save the date for the inaugural San Antonio Avocado Fest.

EgCollaborations is giving us the foodie event we didn't know we needed — a one-day festival dedicated to the green gem. Local chefs will gather at Alamo Beer on Saturday, May 4, to serve up avocado in all of its beautiful forms — guacamole, avocado melts, avocado toast, nachos and more.

There will also be local market vendors, live music and, of course, cold Alamo Beer.

Tickets are available now at prices ranging from $25 to $60. The $60 VIP ticket gets you into the event an hour early at noon, unlimited tasting tickets, a beer ticket, a token to vote for your favorite dish, a VIP swag bag and festival access all day.

General admission includes two sessions with different price points. The $30 ticket includes entrance at 1 p.m., sampling until 3 p.m., 10 avocado tasting tickets, a beer ticket and a token to vote for your favorite. The second session, from 3:30-5:30 p.m., runs $25 and features seven tasting tickets, a beer ticket and a token to vote.



Tickets will not be sold the day of the event. Interested restaurants, food trucks, chefs and caterers can apply to participate here.
Location Details Alamo Beer Company
415 Burnet St
San Antonio, TX
(210) 872-5589
Brewpub
