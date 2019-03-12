Inaugural San Antonio Avocado Fest Scheduled for This Spring

click image
Avocado lovers — which means basically every person ever — may want to save the date for the inaugural San Antonio Avocado Fest
.
EgCollaborations is giving us the foodie event we didn't know we needed — a one-day festival dedicated to the green gem. Local chefs will gather at Alamo Beer on Saturday, May 4, to serve up avocado in all of its beautiful forms — guacamole, avocado melts, avocado toast, nachos and more.
There will also be local market vendors, live music and, of course, cold Alamo Beer.
Tickets
are available now at prices ranging from $25 to $60. The $60 VIP ticket gets you into the event an hour early at noon, unlimited tasting tickets, a beer ticket, a token to vote for your favorite dish, a VIP swag bag and festival access all day.
General admission includes two sessions with different price points. The $30 ticket includes entrance at 1 p.m., sampling until 3 p.m., 10 avocado tasting tickets, a beer ticket and a token to vote for your favorite. The second session, from 3:30-5:30 p.m., runs $25 and features seven tasting tickets, a beer ticket and a token to vote.
Tickets will not be sold the day of the event. Interested restaurants, food trucks, chefs and caterers can apply to participate here
.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.