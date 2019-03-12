Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 12, 2019

New Wine Bar Now Open on St. Mary's Strip

Posted By on Tue, Mar 12, 2019 at 4:47 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / LITTLEDEATHWINE
  • Instagram / littledeathwine
Wine, for most of San Antonio, is a bottle of two-buck chuck, an overpriced bottle or nothing at all. But at Little Death, a new bar on North St. Mary’s, there’s only one thing you need to know about drinking wine: it shouldn’t be boring.

The space, measuring 550 square feet, is dedicated to enjoying wine — single glasses and shared bottles — at an affordable price. There's 32 stools, enough space for five people to gather around the bar, a vinyl record player in the corner and several walls filled with great wines that you won't find at Central Market.

"I think you can celebrate what people love about wine and remove all the [intimidation and unnecessary formality] that frankly has nothing to do with it, said Chad Carey, who, with local business partners, opened the bar as part of the Empty Stomach Group.

"I wanted to make this equitable, and I wanted to make sure that it wasn't just things that I would drink," said Carey, who structured Little Death under the Empty Stomach Group, worked with 25 business partners — all local wine enthusiasts living throughout San Antonio — to develop the bar.



"I think chaos and having so many people be part of this keeps it from being boring," he said, describing the bar as a different space from Empty Stomach projects like Barbaro, Chisme and Hot Joy.

You can find the prices on the wine bottles, taking off $10 if you decide to take wine to go, or split a nice bottle of wine with a date or fun group. You might not usually pick up a $23 bottle of rioja at the grocery store, but that price shrinks as you add more people to the mix.

There's no restaurant (or room for a kitchen), but customers can enjoy the bar's small snack menu and BYOC (Bring Your Own Cheese) policy.

"I want this to be a place where there is something for everybody," he said. "This should be a place where you stay to talk with the person across from you, try the unfamiliar...If we get this right, the wines won't matter."

The bar opens at 5 p.m. daily, and closes after 10 p.m., or whenever they feel like it. The bar will close later on weekends.
Location Details Little Death Wine
2357 N St. Mary's
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
Wine Bar
Map
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Inaugural San Antonio Avocado Fest Scheduled for This Spring Read More

  2. SXSW Panel Highlights Potential Solutions to National Food Desert Problem Read More

  3. Sarita's Barbacoa Brings Authentic Mexican Favorites to North San Antonio Read More

  4. Google Fiber's SXSW Panel: How Women Fit Into Agriculture and Tech Read More

  5. Chocollazo at Hemisfair to Open This Weekend Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...