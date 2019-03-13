Email
Wednesday, March 13, 2019

Cake Boss' Italian Chain Buddy V's Ristorante Suddenly Closes San Antonio Location

Posted By on Wed, Mar 13, 2019 at 10:22 AM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / BUDDYVS
  • Instagram / buddyvs
Buddy V's Ristorante, the Italian restaurant chain from Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro, has closed its San Antonio location about a year after its much-anticipated opening.

Signage posted at the La Cantera restaurant on Tuesday let patrons know that the restaurant was "permanently closed for business." The location opened in late January 2018.

"Thank you for letting us become part of your famiglia," the sign read. "We hope you will continue to visit us at our other locations."

Further information about the sudden closure is not known at this time.



The San Antonio location has already been removed from the Buddy V's website. Fans of Carlo's Bakery, however, need not worry. A representative with the bakery chain told KENS 5 that Carlo's "has no plans of going anywhere."

"We will miss serving up the famiglia's old school savory recipes to one of our favorite cities," the representative continued. "Keeping Carlo's Bakery firmly planted in town definitely makes it easier."

