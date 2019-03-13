Email
Wednesday, March 13, 2019

Masterchef Junior Contestants, Local Chefs Showcase Food with San Antonio Style

Posted By on Wed, Mar 13, 2019 at 12:03 PM

COURTESY
  • Courtesy
Expect to see and taste incredible dishes from renown local chefs and young culinary talents during the Chef 2 Chef event at the San Antonio Botanical Garden on March 17.

The event will feature local chefs including Dave Terrazas of the San Antonio Botanical Garden, John Brand of Supper, Elizabeth Johnson of Pharm Table, Laurent Rea of Signature and Nelson Millán of the San Antonio Country Club, alongside four pint-sized cooks — Neko, age 11; Jayden, age 12; Nayeli, age 9; and Thomas, age 12 — who were chosen to represent San Antonio this season of the FOX-hit show Master Chef Junior.

"These kids are already on their way in a [culinary] career, but this might be the inspiration they need to take the next step. We're looking to bridge today's great chefs in the city and tomorrow's great chefs in the city,"  Terrazas said, adding that the dishes would reflect the healthy goals created by the Culinary Health Education for Families (CHEF) program.

The family-friendly bites will also feature fresh and local ingredients grown in the culinary area at the Botanical Garden.



 "There's a lot of synergy in the city right now for this. We're trying to make ourselves a hub for [existing and new] culinary talent in the city," he added. "We thought this would be a great opportunity."

Chef 2 Chef will take place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the outdoor CHEF Teaching Kitchen. Tickets are $35 for adults and $15 for children 3 to 13. Tickets are available online at sabot.org.
Location Details San Antonio Botanical Garden
555 Funston
San Antonio, TX
(210) 536-1400
General Services
Map
