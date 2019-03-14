Email
Thursday, March 14, 2019

Don't Worry, Tucker's is Reopening Soon

Posted By on Thu, Mar 14, 2019 at 1:29 PM

  • Sarah Flood-Baumann
Tucker's Kozy Korner hasn't posted much on social media, much less been open for business, lately. But there's no need to worry, the iconic East Side spot isn't going anywhere.

Tucker's originally opened in 1948, and has since become a San Antonio institution, offering soulful music and equally soulful dishes in celebration of the East Side community.

The restaurant is temporarily closed as current co-operators Nathan Azar and Andrew Lake, who took over the lease in 2018, work to finalize business agreements. Though the team wasn't able to comment on the reasons behind the closure at this time, they said they would be excited to share news and reopen the space in coming weeks.

"The restaurant isn't gone," Azar said. "There will be more to say soon."
