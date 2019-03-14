Shotgun Coffee Roasters to Open New Shop in Southtown

click image
It's been less than a year since Shotgun House Coffee Roasters
opened on San Antonio's West Side, but the company is preparing to lift the curtain on a second retail storefront — this time, in Southtown — within the next 10 days.
Shotgun House, co-owned by couple Jessica Callery and Eddie Laughlin, has become known for roasting its own coffee at Warehouse 5, hosting local events and providing an uniquely designed space with Insta-friendly coffee beverages and locally-sourced treats.
"We're excited," Laughlin said. "[The Southtown location] will be a more convenient coffee shop for [locals] that are walking around the area."
Located at the corner of the 1010 S. Flores apartment and retail development, next to Southtown records, the new storefront will offer a menu similar to its Westside coffee shop, including seasonal drinks, iced dirty horchata, a maple sage latte and a salted-caramel latte made with Wildflower Caramels
.
The new, 1,300-square-foot space will reflect less of the industrial design found at Warehouse 5, but will feature similar furniture, distinctive lighting and installations designed by artist Victor Montez.
The shop entrance will feature a coffee bar with seating, while a walkthrough archway will lead to a second room featuring music from vinyl records and additional seating with four two-tops and a 10-foot table, designed by Montez. The Southtown storefront also will include a lounge area (and a stack of books from the couple's home) for customers to sit and study or relax.
Laughlin and the Southtown team plan to use the new kitchen to make their own croissants and macarons, and hope to eventually offer a larger food program. In the meantime, customers can expect to find local products at the shop, including cookies from Chocollazo, scones from Scratch Kitchen, Don Juan breakfast tacos and kolaches from Dignowity Kolaches.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.