Friday, March 15, 2019

Big Texas Brings Crawfish Festival to San Antonio This Month

You don't have to travel to the coast to enjoy crawfish season— Big Texas Fun is bringing their second annual crawfish festival to Retama Park in Selma for two weekends, March 23-24 and March 30-31.

The festival will celebrate the reason for the season with 10,000 pounds of crawfish, with single plates for $10 each or $25 for three plates, while supplies last.

Attendees are invited to participate in one of the festival's daily crawfish eating contests, with a $250 prize and serious bragging rights or tummy shame. To enter the contest, visit BigTXFun.com and pay the $5 registration fee or be ready to pay the $15 fee on the day of the competition.
Location Details Retama Park
1 Retama Pkwy.
San Antonio, TX
