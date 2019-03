click to enlarge Courtesy of DQ Facebook

Free Cone Day + first day of spring equals the happiest day ever. Wednesday, March 20th at DQ. #FreeConeDay pic.twitter.com/xDcmEGWGb0 — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 12, 2019

I know what you're thinking: What couldbe better than ice cream? Well, I'll tell ya, folks.ICE CREAM.To celebrate the first day of spring, Dairy Queen will be giving out free (yes, completely free – no purchase necessary) ice cream cones this Wednesday.However, they are of course limited to one per person while supplies last. And this eventBe sure to call your local DQ to check if they're participating in this joyous celebration.