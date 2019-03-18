Email
Monday, March 18, 2019

Main Plaza Farmers Market Reopening on Tuesday

Posted By on Mon, Mar 18, 2019 at 3:33 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY
  • Courtesy
The Main Plaza Farmers Market will kick off its new season on Tuesday, March 19 with farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, cooking demos, live music and vendors.

Attendees are invited to the Tuesday grand re-opening to shop for produce, enjoy mariachis and talk to participating farmers before opening remarks from local and organizational representatives.

The weekly farmers market — managed by the San Antonio Food Bank and Main Plaza Conservancy — will open every Tuesday through November. The market will operate from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., and accept SNAP, WIC and cash.
Location Details Main Plaza
115 N Main Avenue
San Antonio, TX
(210) 225-9800; (210) (FAX)
General Services
