Main Plaza Farmers Market Reopening on Tuesday

The Main Plaza Farmers Market will kick off its new season on Tuesday, March 19 with farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, cooking demos, live music and vendors.Attendees are invited to the Tuesday grand re-opening to shop for produce, enjoy mariachis and talk to participating farmers before opening remarks from local and organizational representatives.The weekly farmers market — managed by the San Antonio Food Bank and Main Plaza Conservancy — will open every Tuesday through November. The market will operate from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., and accept SNAP, WIC and cash.