Monday, March 18, 2019
Main Plaza Farmers Market Reopening on Tuesday
Posted
By Lea Thompson
on Mon, Mar 18, 2019 at 3:33 PM
The Main Plaza Farmers Market
will kick off its new season on Tuesday, March 19 with farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, cooking demos, live music and vendors.
Attendees are invited to the Tuesday grand re-opening to shop for produce, enjoy mariachis and talk to participating farmers before opening remarks from local and organizational representatives.
The weekly farmers market — managed by the San Antonio Food Bank
and Main Plaza Conservancy
— will open every Tuesday through November. The market will operate from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., and accept SNAP, WIC and cash.
Tags: farmers market, main plaza, downtown san antonio, san antonio food bank, main plaza conservancy, Image