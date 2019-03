Two San Antonio Chefs Pass First Round of MasterChef Junior

click to enlarge Courtesy of FOX

MasterChef Junior Season 7 has narrowed its competition to 20 young culinary talents, including pint-sized San Antonio cooks — Jayden, age 12, and Nayeli, age 9 — who have made it past two episodes, celebrity chefs and several culinary challenges.We spoke to San Antonio's Jayden and Nayeli, who recently prepared a delicious lunch for circus performers and took on a birthday cake challenge in Episode 3. Be sure to catch "Junior Edition: Under the Big Top,” the newest episode of MasterChef Junior , on Tuesday, March 19 (7 p.m. CT) on FOX.My favorite part of the episode was cooking the quesadilla, rice and beans. I stayed confident on this round since these are foods I cook all the time, especially Spanish rice. I really liked the way my dish came out!I'm feeling so happy because I get to make memories with my friends. I also get to improve my cooking skills to win some rounds. My family just keeps saying how proud they are of me and that I'm really brave for cooking on TV.We've been supporting each other since the beginning, and I know they're still rooting for Jayden and me.Watching my friends go. It was hard to believe they were going home.I'm most proud of every dish I make because I work hard in delivering the best I can.I'm really excited for the next team challenge at the circus. We really had some challenges in both teams and cooking for the circus was an amazing experience— unforgettable!I definitely found out that I am fully capable of dealing with team challenges after being shackled together during the banana split challenge. Even though I didn't care for the live lobster, I feel I did a pretty good job of turning my lobster into a creative dish.My family was very excited to see that I made it past the first two episodes... I think the other contestants were happy that I made it past the first two episodes. I know Neko and Thomas were very excited to be one of the top 24 Contestants on the MasterChef Junior Season 7 show, and had a great opportunity. We have really became close friends, and I consider them to be [some] of my best friends.The most difficult moment on the show was pulling the live lobster out of the freezing cold tank of water and killing it. The lobster was screaming at me as I was trying to reveal its meat, which made me nervous.I am most proud of learning to bake and cook at a young age, and having the opportunity to showcase myself as a home cook on national television. I am also proud that I have made it to the top 20.