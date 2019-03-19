Email
Tuesday, March 19, 2019

The '90s are Alive: NOLA Brunch & Beignets Planning Boozy '90s-themed Brunch Event

Posted By on Tue, Mar 19, 2019 at 3:03 PM

NOLA Brunch & Beignets became a BYOB-friendly spot when it opened with popular dishes, sans liquor license in 2017. Now armed with an official license, chef Pieter Sypesteyn and the NOLA team will celebrate its new menu— beer, wine and bubbly options — with a '90s style brunch bash, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 30.

NOLA will still offer a BYOB-policy, but customers should plan to pay an estimated $20 corkage fee.

"We've been super proud of [the BYOB policy] but we wanted to offer guests the best experience brunch possible and, for many, that includes bubbles," said Brittany Meyer, marketing manager of Third Coast Kitchen. She said the NOLA team loves the '90s, "so we wanted to celebrate the menu and [the '90s] music and fashion, and go with a big party debut."
Remember to stop by NOLA in your best slap bracelets and platform sneakers and check out the new sips, dance to '90s jams, grab portraits at the on-site photo booth and enter the hourly gift card giveaways.

The restaurant is small, so prepare to show up early and still wait in line. "But you can always drink while you wait," Meyer said.
Location Details NOLA Brunch & Beignets
111 Kings Ct
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
(210) 320-1572
Breakfast and Southern
