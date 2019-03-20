Lemonade Day at Raising Cane's Supports Young Entrepreneurs

click image
You can support young entrepreneurs when you treat yo'self to a lemonade from Raising Cane's
on Wednesday, March 20.
All Raising Cane's restaurants — which includes more than 400 locations in 25 states — will donate $1 from every lemonade purchase to Lemonade Day
, a national nonprofit dedicated to youth entrepreneurship and education.
In 2018, the fried chicken chain raised more than $75,000 for the organization, and the company hopes to surpass that amount this year.
“I began my entrepreneurial journey as a child when I ran a lemonade stand in my front yard," said Todd Graves, Raising Cane's founder and CEO. "[The Lemonade Day program] introduces thousands of kids to business each year in much the same way. Who knows how many of these budding entrepreneurs will become the business leaders of our future?”
Lemonade Day was founded by Lisa and Michael Holthouse of Houston in 2007. The organization has since expanded to work with more than 1 million children across the U.S. To learn more about Lemonade Day or future entrepreneurial opportunities, click here
.
