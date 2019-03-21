Email
Thursday, March 21, 2019

Culinary School Scholarships Offer $15,000 to San Antonio Women

Posted By on Thu, Mar 21, 2019 at 11:22 AM

click to enlarge Past LDEI-SA Scholarship Recipient Emily Hersh - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Past LDEI-SA Scholarship Recipient Emily Hersh
The San Antonio chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier International, an organization dedicated to women in culinary arts, is now accepting scholarship applications for the 2019-2020 academic year.

The scholarships are open to San Antonio women who are pursuing a post-high school culinary education — in food, wine, hospitality or agriculture — and will provide up to $15,000 in funds.

To qualify for the awards, applicants must demonstrate financial need, maintain a 3.0 GPA, attend an accredited educational institution and currently reside in the San Antonio or Bexar County area. Past scholarships have been awarded to students attending schools including St. Philip’s College, University of the Incarnate Word, Johnson & Wales University and the Culinary Institute of America.

The scholarship application is available online at ldeisanantonio.org. Completed applications must be correctly postmarked by April 15, and scholarship recipients will be notified of any awards by May 31.



For more information, contact Diana Barrios Treviño at (210) 771-7011 or dianabarriostrevino@gmail.com.

