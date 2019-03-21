Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 21, 2019

Follow the Chickens: San Antonio Coop Tour Launches Next Month

Posted By on Thu, Mar 21, 2019 at 3:20 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
Learn what it takes to raise backyard chickens (and how to collect those delicious, farm-fresh eggs) during the second annual Chicken Walk Coop Tour on Saturday, April 13.

The event, hosted by San Antonio Food Policy Council (SAFPC), will offer self-guided tours of six local coops — starting at the Olmos Basin Farmers Market at 9:30 a.m. — and give attendees a first-hand look at caring for chickens.

The council launched the event last year in celebration of the updated San Antonio animal ordinance, which raised the number of backyard chickens allowed without permits from three to eight. The council was essential to the policy change, and has since worked to share educational opportunities with the community.

"We've heard feedback that many [attendees became] backyard chicken farmers as a result of the tour," said SAFPC President Mitch Hagney.



The coops will open to event attendees, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees are invited to join the SAFPC at Pittman-Sullivan Community Garden for festive bites, music and door prizes.

Entry is free for children 12 and under, tickets cost $10 for adults. To purchase tickets, click here.
Location Details Olmos Basin Farmers Market
100 Jackson Keller Rd.
San Antonio, TX
(210) 822-7131
Flea market and Market
Map
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Dairy Queen To Give Out Free Ice Cream This Wednesday Read More

  2. Culinary School Scholarships Offer $15,000 to San Antonio Women Read More

  3. World Food Championships Open to San Antonio Chefs, Food Entrepreneurs Read More

  4. Lemonade Day at Raising Cane's Supports Young Entrepreneurs Read More

  5. The '90s are Alive: NOLA Brunch & Beignets Planning Boozy '90s-themed Brunch Event Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...