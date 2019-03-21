Follow the Chickens: San Antonio Coop Tour Launches Next Month

click to enlarge
Learn what it takes to raise backyard chickens (and how to collect those delicious, farm-fresh eggs) during the second annual Chicken Walk Coop Tour
on Saturday, April 13.
The event, hosted by San Antonio Food Policy Council (SAFPC)
, will offer self-guided tours of six local coops — starting at the Olmos Basin Farmers Market at 9:30 a.m. — and give attendees a first-hand look at caring for chickens.
The council launched the event last year in celebration of the updated San Antonio animal ordinance, which raised the number of backyard chickens allowed without permits from three to eight. The council was essential to the policy change, and has since worked to share educational opportunities with the community.
"We've heard feedback that many [attendees became] backyard chicken farmers as a result of the tour," said SAFPC President Mitch Hagney.
The coops will open to event attendees, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees are invited to join the SAFPC at Pittman-Sullivan Community Garden for festive bites, music and door prizes.
Entry is free for children 12 and under, tickets cost $10 for adults. To purchase tickets, click here
.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.