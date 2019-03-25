San Antonio's Bloody Mary Fundraiser to Support Blood Cancer Research

click image
The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS)
and Stirista
, a local marketing agency, will serve classic cocktails for a worthy cause at Bloody Marys Against Blood Cancer
on Friday, March 29.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will kick off the 2019 LLS Man & Woman of the Year
event, a fundraising competition that supports blood cancer research in communities throughout the nation.
Though admission is free, donations will be accepted at the event.
The local fundraiser will host several notable LLS supporters, including Devin Brown, a former San Antonio Spur, and UFC figher Alex Hernandez. Stirista CEO Ajay Gupta is among the local MWOY competitors. To view all San Antonio MWOY candidates, click here
.
The event will run from 5 to 8 p.m. To reserve your space, RSVP here
.
