Monday, March 25, 2019

San Antonio's Bloody Mary Fundraiser to Support Blood Cancer Research

Posted By on Mon, Mar 25, 2019 at 3:00 PM

click image EVAN SWIGART
  • Evan Swigart
The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) and Stirista, a local marketing agency, will serve classic cocktails for a worthy cause at Bloody Marys Against Blood Cancer on Friday, March 29.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will kick off the 2019 LLS Man & Woman of the Year event, a fundraising competition that supports blood cancer research in communities throughout the nation.

Though admission is free, donations will be accepted at the event.

The local fundraiser will host several notable LLS supporters, including Devin Brown, a former San Antonio Spur, and UFC figher Alex Hernandez. Stirista CEO Ajay Gupta is among the local MWOY competitors. To view all San Antonio MWOY candidates, click here



The event will run from 5 to 8 p.m. To reserve your space, RSVP here.
Location Details Stirista
16414 San Pedro Ave suite 150
Northeast
San Antonio, TX
General Services
Map

