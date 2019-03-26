San Antonio Picnic Event to Benefit Local Special Needs Programs

click to enlarge
Couples and families can enjoy a curated picnic experience — with live music, drinks and a chef-prepared basket — during the 4th annual Baskets & Blankets
event on Saturday, March 30.
The event, which benefits Eva’s Heroes, a local nonprofit for special needs programming and resources, will be held at the San Antonio Botanical Garden. Attendees can expect to see "retro" yard games and live performances in a beautiful green space.
Picnic baskets will be prepared by more than a dozen local chefs and restaurants including: Ann Marie’s Catering, Boiler House, Chef David Yokuty Presents Coco Bongo, Julian’s Pizzeria, Magnolia Pancake Haus, Max’s Wine Dive, Spice of Life Catering, San Antonio Zoo, Rosella at the Garden, Smoke Shack, Central Market, Jason’s Deli, 5 Points Local and True Flavors Catering.
click to enlarge
Presented by Community First Health Plans, the event will offer a tier of picnic basket options including the Kid’s Basket for $10, a Standard Basket (2) for $50 and a White Glove Basket (2) for $150. Limited edition baskets and commemorative blankets are also available for purchase.
The event will run from from 5-8 p.m. To learn more, call (210) 694-9090. To register for the event and purchase a picnic basket, click here
.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.