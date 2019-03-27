Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 27, 2019

Chamoy City Limits Plans Puro Pop-Ups Throughout San Antonio This Spring

Posted By on Wed, Mar 27, 2019 at 3:14 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / CHAMOYCITYLIMITS
  • Instagram / chamoycitylimits
Iconic snacks — hearty chili or sweet, tangy and spicy raspas — help get us ready for San Antonio's rising temperatures and Fiesta season. Chamoy City Limits, a popular food and ice cream truck,  is blessing us with these beloved eats with a weekly lunchtime pop-up at Feliz Modern starting Friday, April 5.

Owner Ana Fernandez, who pivoted from the food truck to a catering business during the winter months, is back to offer her signature bold and fun raspas, hearty and flavorful chili, inspired by the historic Chili Queens, as well as new items like the hydrating and keto-friendly sugar-free Piccadilly.

Lunch-goers can enjoy these treats at the Olmos Park boutique every Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. beginning next week. If you can't make lunch, keep an eye out for the truck on Saturdays at O.P. Schnabel Park and Sundays at Lions Field.

Not sure where to find the truck next? You can track Chamoy City Limits by texting CHAMOY to (210) 744-0000.



So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Picnic Event to Benefit Local Special Needs Programs Read More

  2. Inaugural San Antonio Donut Fest Heading to the Tobin Center This May Read More

  3. San Antonio's Bloody Mary Fundraiser to Support Blood Cancer Research Read More

  4. Four Texas Chefs, Only One from San Antonio, Nominated for 2019 James Beard Awards Read More

  5. Must Love Dogs: Pet-friendly Restaurant Patios Abound in San Antonio Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...