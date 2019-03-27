Chamoy City Limits Plans Puro Pop-Ups Throughout San Antonio This Spring

click image Instagram / chamoycitylimits

Iconic snacks — hearty chili or sweet, tangy and spicy raspas — help get us ready for San Antonio's rising temperatures and Fiesta season. Chamoy City Limits, a popular food and ice cream truck, is blessing us with these beloved eats with a weekly lunchtime pop-up at Feliz Modern starting Friday, April 5.Owner Ana Fernandez, who pivoted from the food truck to a catering business during the winter months, is back to offer her signature bold and fun raspas, hearty and flavorful chili, inspired by the historic Chili Queens, as well as new items like the hydrating and keto-friendly sugar-free Piccadilly.Lunch-goers can enjoy these treats at the Olmos Park boutique every Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. beginning next week. If you can't make lunch, keep an eye out for the truck on Saturdays at O.P. Schnabel Park and Sundays at Lions Field.Not sure where to find the truck next? You can track Chamoy City Limits by texting CHAMOY to (210) 744-0000.