Must Love Dogs: Pet-friendly Restaurant Patios Abound in San Antonio

The Alamo City is blessed — for part of the year, anyway — with great weather. And that makes for some great patio options. Even better, there are plenty that welcome humans and pets alike.
Unless business owners invite you to do otherwise, bring a leash for your pets and be mindful of their well-being, especially during the Texas summer.
The Good Kind
This Southtown cafe offers plentiful seating and a beautiful patio space for gatherings with friends and fur babies. Nibble on the fresh house appetizers, design and drink frosty botanical cocktails, and enjoy The Good Kind’s chill, inviting vibe. 1127 S St Mary’s St., (210) 439-0030, eatgoodkind.com/southtown.
Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co.
A good place to find new dog friends, Dorćol regularly hosts animal-friendly events and local fundraisers with pet-centric organizations. Explore the bar’s beer and rakia-based cocktail options, check out the food pop-ups hosted on-site and tell your pet that they’re the best. 1902 S. Flores St., (210) 229-0607, dorcolspirits.com.
Eastside Kitchenette
This newish restaurant’s porch offers a cool, shaded dining experience for animals and humans, no matter the season. You’ll find a straightforward selection of Southern comfort food and a menu with beer, whisky and inventive cocktails to enjoy while your pooch relaxes. 2119 N. Interstate 35, (210) 507-2568, theeastsidekitchenette.com.
Commonwealth Coffeehouse
By all means, enjoy a well-made cup of house coffee and a French pastry, but treat leashed pets to a great view of the neighborhood or head to the backyard so they can watch the staff collect farm fresh eggs from the chickens. Bonus: the coffeehouse keeps dog treats for your pups if they feel snacky. 118 Davis Ct., (210) 560-2955, commonwealthcoffeehouse.com.
The Hoppy Monk
Bring your pups to this craft beer bar while you enjoy a selection of fun drinks and elevated pub food. Your four-legged buddy will enjoy the ample patio space to keep its paws cool while you sit and enjoy the relaxed vibes. 1010 North Loop 1604 East, thehoppymonk.com/sanantonio
.
The Friendly Spot
Stop by this Southtown neighborhood bar for optimal patio views of Spurs games, a newly expanded cocktail and beer menu and a special hydration station to keep your pets cool during the hot summer months. 943 S. Alamo St., (210) 224-BEER, thefriendlyspot.com.
La Botanica
This vegan-friendly restaurant provides signature snacks, libations for people and cool water for animals on the outdoor patio. Keep an eye out for fun events and opportunities to connect with and support the local LGBTQ community. 2911 N. St. Mary’s St., (619) 886-2594, vivalabotanica.com.
The Cove
The Cove is a beer garden, music venue and restaurant — and car wash and laundromat — that offers an outdoor patio with kid and pet-friendly spaces. Ask the staff for a disposable water bowl so your pet can rehydrate while you enjoy a live show or a burger and cold beer. 606 W Cypress St., thecove.us.
The Luxury
Sit on the swings overlooking the San Antonio River and relax over a glass of wine, plate of accurately named “crack fries” and your trustworthy friend by your side. Shaded seating options go fast, so, you might want to bring a water bowl for your dog and SPF for yourself during the summer. 103 E Jones Ave., (210) 354-2274, theluxurysanantonio.mealcreator.website.
