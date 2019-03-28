Email
Thursday, March 28, 2019

New Bar Jet-Setter Bringing First-Class Cocktails, Experiences to Downtown San Antonio

Thu, Mar 28, 2019 at 12:40 PM

  • Jet-Setter
Houston Street is lined with businesses that reflect San Antonio's history and growth; some restaurants and bars become institutions and industry leaders, while others open and close within a year.

Jet-Setter —  a new cocktail lounge from Benjamin Krick, former bar manager at Juniper Tar, and Lucas Bradbury of Earth Burger and Bok Choy — is a bar that is ready to elevate your drinking and hospitality experiences in downtown San Antonio. The bar is slated to officially open Monday, April 1.

The space, previously home to literary-themed bar The Last Word, has been transformed into a stylish mid-century sky lounge, filled with international spirits, flavors and elegant decor. 

"We're not taking away from the 300 years of culture that [gave us] San Antonio, we're [adding a new layer]," Krick said. "We have those international influences in everything we do, from the spirits [and] techniques, to the glassware."



Patrons can choose from a globally-influenced drink menu that includes a Middle Eastern inspired cocktail, made with Turkish tea and the tossing technique. Another special cocktail is made with sake, and "tastes just like mango and sticky rice," he said.
  • Jet-Setter
Krick has stayed busy since Juniper Tar closed in 2018, acquiring a license to run the international pop-up holiday bar Miracle, and is preparing to open Pastiche, a unique bar with accessible Old World spirits and wine, by the end of May. 

Each bar and project is different, but all bartenders and staff have been trained to prepare great cocktails, answer any questions and make every experience a positive one.

"We know that you can get a cocktail anywhere, but [Jet-Setter wants to offer the best possible] experience," Krick added. "I'm excited to be back downtown."

Jet-Setter will open 7 days a week, from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Happy hour will run daily from 4 to 7 p.m.
