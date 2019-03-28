Email
Thursday, March 28, 2019

PEEPS-Flavored Coffee, Sweets Arrive at Dunkin'

Posted By on Thu, Mar 28, 2019 at 2:32 PM

COURTESY
  • Courtesy
A new spring line of PEEPS-flavored donuts and coffees will land in San Antonio Dunkin' stores on April 1. 

For a limited time, customers can add the classic Easter treat to any of the chain's hot and iced coffee options, as well as espresso, frozen coffee and chocolate drinks. Participating Dunkin' shops will also offer special PEEPS donuts, each topped with the iconic marshmallow chick.

In addition to the PEEPS menu, Dunkin' will introduce new items including a chocolate cherry cold brew, a sweet Sriracha bacon breakfast sandwich, a special iced tea lemonade and frozen lemonade.

