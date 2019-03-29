Email
Friday, March 29, 2019

Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co. Named the Fastest-growing Brewery in Texas

Posted By on Fri, Mar 29, 2019 at 12:25 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / DORCOLSPIRITS
  • Instagram / dorcolspirits
Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co. is on the rise, y'all.

The San Antonio-based outfit was named the fastest-growing independent brewery in Texas for 2018 in a new report from the Brewers Association. The list looks at the diversity and growth of breweries across the Lone Star State to determine how the craft-beer industry is changing.

Dorćol didn't just come out on top for Texas but also held its own nationally. The joint distillery-brewery ranked as the 38th fastest growing brewery in the U.S.

To make the cut, breweries had to qualify as small and be independently-run. They were ranked by the amount of production at their own facilities during 2018.

"We're a small team," Dorćol head brewer Randy Ward said in a press release. "Our growth wouldn't be possible without a fantastic team who put in long hours brewing, distributing, placing our product, and taking care of our great customers."

On a national level, the top fastest-growing breweries – hailing from 27 states — accounted for a median growth of 163 percent, or 1,350 more barrels produced in 2018.



Southtown-based Dorćol, which opened in 2013, provides homegrown beers across San Antonio as well as in Dallas, Houston and McAllen.

Editor's Note: Jessica Elizarraras is the chief engagement officer at Dorćol. She was previously the longtime food and nightlife editor for the Current.
Dorćol Distilling Company
1902 S Flores
San Antonio, TX
(210) 229-0607


