Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co. Named the Fastest-growing Brewery in Texas

Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co. is on the rise, y'all.
The San Antonio-based outfit was named the fastest-growing independent brewery in Texas for 2018
in a new report from the Brewers Association. The list looks at the diversity and growth of breweries across the Lone Star State to determine how the craft-beer industry is changing.
Dorćol didn't just come out on top for Texas but also held its own nationally. The joint distillery-brewery ranked as the 38th fastest growing brewery in the U.S.
To make the cut, breweries had to qualify as small and be independently-run. They were ranked by the amount of production at their own facilities during 2018.
"We're a small team," Dorćol head brewer Randy Ward said in a press release. "Our growth wouldn't be possible without a fantastic team who put in long hours brewing, distributing, placing our product, and taking care of our great customers."
On a national level, the top fastest-growing breweries – hailing from 27 states — accounted for a median growth of 163 percent, or 1,350 more barrels produced in 2018.
Southtown-based Dorćol, which opened in 2013, provides homegrown beers across San Antonio as well as in Dallas, Houston and McAllen.
Editor's Note: Jessica Elizarraras is the chief engagement officer at Dorćol. She was previously the longtime food and nightlife editor for the
Current.
