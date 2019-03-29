Email
Friday, March 29, 2019

Garrison Brothers Takes Bourbon Brawl Competition to San Antonio

Posted By on Fri, Mar 29, 2019 at 12:28 PM

click to enlarge GARRISON BROTHERS DISTILLERY
  • Garrison Brothers Distillery
Taste special bourbon cocktails from five of San Antonio's best bartenders during the Garrison Brothers Bourbon Brawl semi-final competition on Thursday, April 4.

The bartenders, who were selected during the statewide Bourbon Takeover of Texas events, will compete for a shot at the semi-finals and a $10,000 prize from nonprofit Good Bourbon for a Good Cause.

Expect to see unique bourbon drinks from San Antonio bartenders, including Priscilla Velasco of Zocca at The Westin, Robbie Olivarez of Hotel Havana, James Goodman of Rebelle, Riamond Cordero of the Edison Experiment and Amanda Bianchi of Supper at Hotel Emma.

Judges will select a single San Antonio semi-finalist to compete for the title of "Best Bartender in Texas." Attendees are invited to enjoy free beer, wine and cocktail samples from the semi-finalists. The event will take place from 6:30 to 10 p.m.



All event funds will go to Good Bourbon for a Good Cause, a nonprofit that supports military veterans and green spaces.

Tickets are available for a $20 donation and can be reserved here.

