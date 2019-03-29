Pawty Treats: San Antonio Businesses are Baking Up Fresh, Flavorful Treats for Pets

click to enlarge Facebook / Pawsitively Sweet Bakery

Pet treats have come a long way from those sad, bone-shaped biscuits sold in grocery stores. You know, the ones with that strange and faintly musty smell.Today, you’ll find specialized pet bakeries serving up chic cakes, cupcakes and cookies for both kittens and pups — and preparing them with some of the same quality ingredients served to humans.What follows are a few San Antonio spots where you’ll find the best snacks for your furry family members.This neighborhood shop offers just about every pet food variety, customized birthday cakes, fun ice cream mixes, holiday cookies — all made with no additives and preservatives. They even offer CBD oils if your animals suffer from anxiety.Scan the shelves for organic meals or step up to the counter for seasonal and party desserts and savory chews, all made with a holistic approach to pet wellness. Did you forget to prep a spread for your animal’s birthday bash? Pick up a birthday bone, cookie or cupcakes for your pet — and their friends — to mark the special occasion.PAWsitively Sweet lets you make your pet part of every major life milestone, assuming that’s how you roll. It even offers a special gender reveal cake, for example. If that’s a little much, visit the store for grain-free baked bites, clever desserts and “pawty” packs — complete with food, decorations and a stylish bandana. If you really want to spoil your animals, sign up for the store’s monthly subscription service which offers dozens of treat flavors, delivered to your doorstep.Fido can pick from a bakery lineup of all-natural organic treats, which offers flavors including beef, apple-bacon, peanut butter and blueberry-banana. The store largely operates online, so you can order treats, CBD bites, custom bow ties and bandanas (including team-centric designs to show Spurs pride) to keep them looking and feeling their best, without ever stepping foot in a store.Owners Julia Gonzalez and Oscar Zuleta stock their brick-and-mortar store with small batch snacks that are tasty and delicious — for cats and dogs at least, as we haven’t sampled them ourselves. In addition to Pawtato Chips, flavored with peanut butter powder, you’ll find house-made jerky, freeze-dried salmon and surf-and-turf bites. Be sure to ask any nutrition-related questions — this staff knows their stuff.