San Antonio Chefs Host 'Toats McGoats' Dinner to Benefit Dairy Farm

San Antonio’s Chef Cooperatives will host a unique, farm-to-table dinner experience — aptly named Toats McGoats
— to benefit Goatilicious, a New Braunfels goat dairy farm, on Sunday, May 19.
Chef Cooperative members including Jeff White of Eastside Kitchenette, James T. Canter of Guerrilla Gourmet and Stephen Paprocki of Texas Black Gold Garlic will be on-site to prepare the meal. The local chef-driven nonprofit, which has previously hosted food pop-ups to raise funds for regional farmers and producers, aims to help Goatilicious owners Robert and Claudia Ragels, who are working to finish production on their cave aged natural rind cheeses.
Goatilicious' cheeses, which include the popular Chèvre and Feta sold at the weekly farmers market at the Pearl, will be used with locally-sourced produce and meats to create the family-style dinner menu.
"What I like about this event is all these chefs really understand food and are taking our cheese and turning it into spectacular dishes. I'm just amazed and pleased with the creativity," Robert Ragels said.
Expect to see dishes like the crisped pork belly chicharron with smoked potato and tomato purée; cast iron chicken and biscuits and a special cheese board with pairing options from winery and brewery sponsors, including Lost Draw Cellars, The Grower Project, Alamo Beer, Left Hand Brewery, Freetail Brewery and Madge’s Fermented Bloody Mary Mix Bar.
Attendees are invited to explore the dairy farm, try their hand at milking and perhaps play with adorable baby goats. Tickets cost $55 per person, and can be purchase online at chefcooperatives.com/events
.
The event will take place from 1- 4 p.m. at Goatilicious Dairy Farm.
