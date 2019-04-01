Monday, April 1, 2019
The Pyrite Bar Pop-up to Give Preview of Brooklynite 2.0 Tonight
By Lea Thompson
on Mon, Apr 1, 2019 at 1:21 PM
— a one-night takeover of the Still Golden Social House
on April 1 — is no joke. It's a chance to experience The Brooklynite before the re-imagined cocktail lounge officially opens this summer.
Jeret Peña's Boulevardier Group closed The Brooklynite
in February, but promised the beloved bar would reopen as an updated reservations-only cocktail lounge inside Still Golden.
The pop-up, which will host up to 35 guests at at time, will offer hand-cut ice cubes, table-side service and "menu curation with food scientists," according to a press release.
Each reservation is good for two hours max. Walk-ins will be politely turned away once the bar reaches capacity. To secure your spot, email reservations@pyritebar.com
