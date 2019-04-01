Email
Monday, April 1, 2019

The Pyrite Bar Pop-up to Give Preview of Brooklynite 2.0 Tonight

Posted By on Mon, Apr 1, 2019 at 1:21 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / THEWANDERINGBEARDED
  • Instagram / thewanderingbearded
The Pyrite Bar Pop-Up — a one-night takeover of the Still Golden Social House on April 1 — is no joke. It's a chance to experience The Brooklynite before the re-imagined cocktail lounge officially opens this summer.

Jeret Peña's Boulevardier Group closed The Brooklynite in February,  but promised the beloved bar would reopen as an updated reservations-only cocktail lounge inside Still Golden. 

The pop-up, which will host up to 35 guests at at time, will offer hand-cut ice cubes, table-side service and "menu curation with food scientists," according to a press release.

Each reservation is good for two hours max. Walk-ins will be politely turned away once the bar reaches capacity. To secure your spot, email reservations@pyritebar.com.
Location Details Still Golden Social House
1900 Broadway
Mahnke Park
San Antonio, TX
(210) 365-3246
Bar/Pub
Map
