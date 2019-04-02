Email
Tuesday, April 2, 2019

Cured Will Donate $1 From All Charc Sales to Support San Antonio Food Industry Health

Posted By on Tue, Apr 2, 2019 at 11:30 AM

click image COURTESY
  • Courtesy
Cured at the Pearl will donate $1 from every charcuterie board sold through June to HEARD, a local support group for food industry professionals who struggle with mental health issues and substance abuse. 

Developed by the Saint City Culinary Foundation, HEARD connects members of the food industry with a community that is ready to listen, share their own experiences and help individuals along the road to recovery.

HEARD meets Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m. inside Brick at Blue Star (upstairs).  To learn more, email j@saintcitsc.com.
Location Details Brick at Blue Star
108 Blue Star
Southtown
San Antonio, TX
General Services
Map
