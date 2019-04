San Antonio's MasterChef Junior Contestants Heading Glow in the Dark Dessert Demo at Local Library

Courtesy of MasterChef Junior

Four pint-sized San Antonio cooks — current and former MasterChef Junior contestants — will share the secret to making glow-in-the-dark desserts during a special event at Guerra Branch Library on Thursday, April 4.Now in its seventh season, the latest iteration of MasterChef Junior introduced viewers to aspiring local chefs Jayden, Nayeli, Neko and Thomas, who are all under the age of 13. Though Neko and Thomas have been eliminated, the four contestants continue to collaborate, share their passion for food and support each other."It was an amazing [experience] with friends and the chef judges, especially chef Gordon Ramsay," Neko recently told the. "This is a colorful and beautiful and delicious world... [Being on] MasterChef Junior made me realize that I want to be a baker and go to culinary school."