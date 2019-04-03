Email
Wednesday, April 3, 2019

Nothing Bundt Cakes Will Celebrate Milestone with Free Mini Cakes Next Week

Posted By on Wed, Apr 3, 2019 at 1:26 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY
  • Courtesy
Nothing Bundt Cakes may have begun in a humble home kitchen, but the company is ready to celebrate the opening of its 300th bakery by giving away 300 free mini bundtlets to San Antonio customers between 3 and 3:05 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9.

For five minutes (300 seconds), customers can pick up a free confetti bundlet from participating Nothing Bundt Cakes locations, limit one per person. Friends Debbie Shwetz and Dena Tripp co-founded the company from their Las Vegas homes in 1997 in response to a lack of local quality bakeries.

“I never would have dreamed in 1997, when we first started our bakery out of our home kitchens in Las Vegas, that we would someday have 300 locations across the nation. But here we are, and I am so proud that we’ve made life sweeter in so many communities,” stated Dena Tripp, Nothing Bundt Cakes co-founder and Chairman of the Board.

To find your nearest bakery location, click here.



