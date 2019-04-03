UTSA Student Sets the Bar for Entrepreneurship and Delicious Dishes with Meal Prep, Catering Business

View this post on Instagram

We would like to express our appreciation by saying THANK YOU! • • • To every Customer, Every Supporter, & Everyone that believes in the Dream, Our Heart is Filled with Gratitude. MoePrep has serviced over 70 people this past year - & we are just getting started. We are not just a business but a lifestyle willing to help you towards a healthier way of living. This year has been a year of Growth & We are so excited to continue providing delicious meals to our customers! We ended the year with our FIRST Catering Event - An Art Exhibit held by @domsquiat . Her photography captures the beautiful scenes of San Antonio’s Street life & We were happy to make the event come alive with light and tasty refreshments! Here’s what we provided for her Special Event! 😄 • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •Tuna Salad, Chicken Salad & Grilled Cheese Sandwhiches • Fresh Fruit Bowl • Sugar & Chocolate Chip Cookies • Fudge Brownie Cups If you are interested in having MoePrep cater at your next event, Message Us for a free consultation 👍🏽 MoePrep is currently closed due to the Holidays and Will Start Back Operations: JANUARY 7th!! We have tons of great deals for the New Year! !! Refer a Friend and Ask Us About It! HAPPY NEW YEAR 2019 🎉 - MoePrep #WriteDownYourGoals #WorkTowardsYourGoals #FinishYourGoals #moeprep #healthy #newyear #startitoffright #deals #promotions #catering #excited #staytuned #custom #unique #blackwomenchefs #getyouone #healthybutgoodfood