Wednesday, April 3, 2019

UTSA Student Sets the Bar for Entrepreneurship and Delicious Dishes with Meal Prep, Catering Business

Posted By on Wed, Apr 3, 2019 at 2:24 PM

Busy with full-time classes and volunteering every month doesn't stop UTSA student Morgan Allen from successfully running her very own meal prep and catering business, Moe Prep.
With a mind for business and and heart for the culinary arts, 22-year-old kinesiology major from Baytown strives to continue the legacy of her family's cooking.

"My dad's love for food and creativity inspired me the most," Allen said. "He enjoyed collecting recipes to later put his own spin to. I didn't fully embrace my talent of food until the end of my sophomore year. At that point, I realized that food was my passion."
Although Allen has been catering since 2018, she began providing custom meal preparations in 2017. Serving customers city-wide, she even prepares meals for some of the student athletes.
"My why stems from being able to enjoy a home-cooked meal every night as a child," Allen said. "When I went to college, that treatment stopped. I had this idea of starting a business so that every customer can feel that same passion that I felt from my dad: love."
"Running a business is not easy, but it is so rewarding at the same time," the young entreprenaur said. "Discipline is key. I have a huge calendar to keep my schedule straight because a day in the life of Morgan is non-stop. I have school and homework, volunteering, business house-keeping, organization meetings at UTSA and trying to create new recipes all in one day."

Allen is avid about teaching other young people how to be successful in business and life. She runs a monthly blog, sharing recipes, experiences, and advice on business upkeep.
"I believe that education and passion will always bring you to the top," Allen said. "What also drives me is the need for more black women chefs. There aren't many and nothing is given, that makes me want to work even harder."

Allen's business motto is, "Everyone Deserves a Seat at the Table." Her love for entrepreneurship continues to grow with each project.
"As I was building my business, I kept telling myself, 'You never know unless you try,'" Allen said. "That made me try new things and forced me out of my comfort zone. My advice for anyone wanting to grow their passion into a business is, 'go do it, and put your own unique spin on it.' The world needs to see more diverse and unique individuals take on entrepreneurship."



You can connect with Morgan Allen via her website, MoePrep.com or her Instagram at @MoePrep.
