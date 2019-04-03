Email
Wednesday, April 3, 2019

Whataburger is Coming Out with a Dr Pepper Shake, Y'all

Whataburger is after Texans' heart with the announcement of a Dr Pepper shake.

That's right, the San Antonio-based burger chain told KSAT today that it's rolling out a new, limited-edition shake flavored with one of Texans' favorite soft drinks. (We know Big Red reins supreme in the Alamo City, but we've got to take the rest of the state into account.)

Rumors about Whataburger's new offering swirled after the popular Twitter account Texas Humor shared a photo of a sign promoting the shake.
Dr Pepper even indirectly confirmed the mashup on Twitter.
More details are expected to come, so be sure to keep an eye out for this Lone Star treat.

