Where to Celebrate the Season 8 Premiere of 'Game of Thrones' in San Antonio

Thursday, April 11

Sunday, April 14

Monday, April 15

Wednesday, April 17

The eighth and final season ofis coming April 14, giving us a final look at the few beloved characters that managed to survive this show. Whether you're a Westeros expert or ready for people to stop talking about, San Antonio has plenty of trivia events, watch parties and pop-ups to help you celebrate the end of an era.This BYOB-friendly party is the perfect opportunity to commemorate your love forthrough craft projects. Show your house pride with customized welcome doormats, Hodor door stops or whiskey, wine or beer glasses etched with your favorite quotes. This event requires registration, and will close 24 hours in advance.Ready yourself for the dramatic season premiere with honeysuckle's equally stunning and dramatic-themed milkshakes. Each lavender earl grey milkshake is decorated in one of two themes: the Queen of Fire shake has a cupcake crown and fiery chocolate bark, while the Winter is Here option features an ice crystal cupcake and cool chocolate bark — all topped with sparklers and dry ice.Watch the epicpremiere with friends, other local fans and plenty of drink options. The bar has hinted at the possibility of an on-site throne for legit insta-worthy photos.Join the hunt for dragon eggs, enjoy refreshments and craft it out with other local fans and staff at McCreless Library. This free event is open to all. To learn more, click here Geek out with incredible-inspired works of art created by renowned artists like Hugo Award-winner John Picacio, who contributed to the art for George R.R. Martin'sseries.