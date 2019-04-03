Email
Wednesday, April 3, 2019

Where to Celebrate the Season 8 Premiere of 'Game of Thrones' in San Antonio

Posted By on Wed, Apr 3, 2019 at 12:42 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / GAMEOFTHRONES
  • Instagram / gameofthrones
The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones is coming April 14, giving us a final look at the few beloved characters that managed to survive this show. Whether you're a Westeros expert or ready for people to stop talking about GoT, San Antonio has plenty of trivia events, watch parties and pop-ups to help you celebrate the end of an era.

Thursday, April 11

GOT Craft Party: Crafthouse Studios // This BYOB-friendly party is the perfect opportunity to commemorate your love for GoT through craft projects. Show your house pride with customized welcome doormats, Hodor door stops or whiskey, wine or beer glasses etched with your favorite quotes. This event requires registration, and will close 24 hours in advance. Register here. 7-9:30pm, 3230 Hillcrest Drive, Ste 300.

Sunday, April 14

Fight for the Throne Milkshakes: Honeysuckle Teatime // Ready yourself for the dramatic season premiere with honeysuckle's equally stunning and dramatic GoT-themed milkshakes. Each lavender earl grey milkshake is decorated in one of two themes: the Queen of Fire shake has a cupcake crown and fiery chocolate bark, while the Winter is Here option features an ice crystal cupcake and cool chocolate bark — all topped with sparklers and dry ice. To purchase tickets, click here. This is a ticketed event, no walk-ups accepted. Noon-2:30pm, Brick at Blue Star, 108 Blue Star, (210) 262-8653.

Game of Thrones Watch Party: El Luchador // Watch the epic GoT premiere with friends, other local fans and plenty of drink options. The bar has hinted at the possibility of an on-site throne for legit insta-worthy photos. 8pm-midnight, 622 Roosevelt, (210) 272-0016.



Monday, April 15

Quest for Thrones: McCreless Public Library // Join the hunt for dragon eggs, enjoy refreshments and craft it out with other local fans and staff at McCreless Library. This free event is open to all. To learn more, click here. 6-7:30pm, McCreless Public Library, 1023 Ada St, (210) 207-9170.

Wednesday, April 17

A Gallery of Ice and Fire: GoT-Inspired Art Show: Brick at Blue Star // Geek out with incredible Game of Thrones-inspired works of art created by renowned artists like Hugo Award-winner John Picacio, who contributed to the art for George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire series. 6-10pm, Brick at Blue Star, 108 Blue Star, (210) 262-8653. 

