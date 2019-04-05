72nd Annual Poteet Strawberry Festival Returns This Weekend

-
Photo via Instagram / xkxxm
Pre-Fiesta begins this weekend with the return of the Poteet Strawberry Festival.
The Strawberry Capital of Texas will host the three-party for its 72nd year. Despite strawberries being considered an endangered crop locally, expect to find lots of carnival fare and strawberry-inspired treats. Strawberry shortcake, strawberry nut bread and strawberry lemonade are on the menu as well as less-traditional creations like strawberry-smothered brownies.
This year's live entertainment includes David Lee Garza Y Los Musicales, the Randy Rogers Band, Gary Hobbs, the Spazmatics, Michael Salgado, Los Desperadoz and more.
The festival first started in 1948 when the Poteet Rotary Club wanted to give World War II veterans an incentive to farm in the area. That year, 5,000 visitors came from all over South Texas to get in on the strawberry fun. Today, the sleepy town of Poteet welcomes more than 100,000 attendees throughout the weekend.
Admission tickets range from $5 to $15 and can be purchased online
or at the gate. More information is available here
.
