Prost! Where to Celebrate National Beer Day in San Antonio

Though Texas could easily celebrate National Beer Day at any time, the real deal is happening this Sunday. So, stop by these local watering holes on a solo adventure or meet with friends to share new brews for special prices: Hopdoddy // The burger bar will offer a $5 special on all beers, including bottled, canned and tap varieties, which can be enjoyed alone or paired with your favorite burger combo. Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery // Pearl's residential craft brewery is offering a progressive happy hour on all draft beer, starting with dollar pints from 4-5 p.m. Prices increase by $1 each hour until 9 p.m. Krause’s Café & Biergarten // This German-style biergarten is home to more than 70 beers on tap, featuring regional favorites like Seguin Brewing 9 Pin Kolsch and Karbach Crawford Bock. Spend the laziest of Sundays with a stein of Hofbrau or Warsteiner. Yard House // The American sports bar that serves every popular bar nosh possible — from hummus and hot chicken to sashimi and fish tacos — is bringing $3 pints to all Texas locations. Sea Island Shrimp House // Skip the unknown to enjoy domestic draft pints for only $1.99. Ready to take your afternoon to the next level? Don't sleep on the venerable SA chain's seafood boil plates.