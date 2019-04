Rolling Reys Just Came Out with a 'Fiesta Roll' Topped with a Mini Chicken-on-a-stick

click image Instagram / rollingreyssa

You probably weren't looking for a new way to enjoy chicken-on-a-stick, but Rolling Reys is coming through just in case.The pretty-damned-puro sweet shop, which specializes in rolled ice cream, has unveiled a "Fiesta Roll" as its flavor of the month. The treat comes with waffle and maple syrup-flavored rolled ice cream and is topped with an actual waffle, whipped cream and "fiesta" sprinkles. Oh, and it has a tiny chicken-on-a-stick on top too.Yes, these are the same folks that made a barbacoa and Big Red ice cream as well as a brisket, pickle and onion roll last year when they were operating as FruitMix San Antonio.Owner Manuel Quintana told MySA that the Fiesta snack is basically a chicken bite on a toothpick. And for those that don't want to mix savory and sweet flavors, you can order this calorie splurge — priced at $5.99 — without the chicken-on-a-stick.The Fiesta Roll will be available at both Rolling Reys locations throughout the month of April.