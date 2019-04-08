San Antonio's Ben & Jerry’s Offering Endless Ice Cream During Free Cone Day

click to enlarge
Just how many scoops of Ben & Jerry's can you order on Annual Free Cone Day
? For real fans, the limit does not exist.
Ben & Jerry's in San Antonio will offer free ice cream cones onTuesday, April 9 from noon to 8 p.m. in celebration of loyal customers and local charity Roy Maas Youth Alternatives (RMYA)
.
On Free Cone Day, RMYA reps will be on-site to scoop your favorite flavors, share programming info and answer any questions.
"We love getting involved with and giving back to our communities. It’s amazing what we can do together over shared values and several scoops of ice cream," stated Jon Goodman, Chief Scooper at Ben & Jerry’s of San Antonio.
RMYA has provided residential, counseling and drop-in services to more than 82,000 abused, neglected and high-risk youth in San Antonio since 1976. Since its founding in 1979, Ben & Jerry’s has advocated for social causes and quality products.
San Antonio ice cream lovers can definitely enjoy the day and order classic flavors such as Cherry Garcia or new varieties like Wake and No Bake Cookie Dough Core. A few tips for Free Cone Day: have a short list of flavors to try, ask questions and remember you can order as many cones as you want, you just have to get back in line each time.
