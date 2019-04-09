Tuesday, April 9, 2019
San Antonio Missions Open Home Game Season with Dom's Chop Salsa
Posted
By Lea Thompson
on Tue, Apr 9, 2019 at 2:57 PM
click to enlarge
The San Antonio Missions
are showing their love for local businesses this season with the recent addition of Dom's Chop Salsa & Mexican Grill
at Wolff Stadium. (Just FYI, the Missions' first home game is happening tonight. To find tickets, click here
.)
Baseball fans can look forward to watching San Antonio home games with street tacos topped with mild salsa. Dom's Chop Salsa — which grills fresh vegetables over mesquite for a uniquely smoky taste — was developed by husband-and-wife team Dom and Susana Mendiola in 2014, and has since grown to fill more than 200 H-E-B stores across Texas.
"We're really happy to be a part of a San Antonio tradition like the Missions, and we hope to be one ourselves someday," Dom said. To learn more about the local company, click here
.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio Missions, Dom's Chop Salsa, san antonio food business, salsa, local businesses, Image