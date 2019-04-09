Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 9, 2019

San Antonio Missions Open Home Game Season with Dom's Chop Salsa

Posted By on Tue, Apr 9, 2019 at 2:57 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY
  • Courtesy
The San Antonio Missions are showing their love for local businesses this season with the recent addition of Dom's Chop Salsa & Mexican Grill at Wolff Stadium. (Just FYI, the Missions' first home game is happening tonight. To find tickets, click here.)

Baseball fans can look forward to watching San Antonio home games with street tacos topped with mild salsa. Dom's Chop Salsa — which grills fresh vegetables over mesquite for a uniquely smoky taste — was developed by husband-and-wife team Dom and Susana Mendiola in 2014, and has since grown to fill more than 200 H-E-B stores across Texas.  

"We're really happy to be a part of a San Antonio tradition like the Missions, and we hope to be one ourselves someday," Dom said. To learn more about the local company, click here.
Location Details Nelson Wolff Stadium
5757 W. U.S. Hwy 90
San Antonio, TX
(210) 675-7275
General Services
Map
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio's Ben & Jerry’s Offering Endless Ice Cream During Free Cone Day Read More

  2. San Antonio Vegans Can Enter Earth Burger's Wing-eating Contest, Win $1,000 in Gift Cards Read More

  3. Prost! Where to Celebrate National Beer Day in San Antonio Read More

  4. McDonald's Offering Free Breakfast to San Antonio Students, Teachers for STAAR Testing Read More

  5. Community Health Leaders Launch VIVA Healthy Corner Store Pilot Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...