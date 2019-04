Cheers to Selena with This DIY Amor Prohibido Cocktail

click to enlarge Jason David Page

1 bottle Champagne, chilled

1 cup fresh strawberry juice

1 cup Cointreau

1 cup Tequila

Lime slices

Diced strawberries

Selena has long been a music, fashion and cultural icon for many of us, even before grocery stores and gas stations got in the game. This April 16, in honor of what would have been La Reina's 48th birthday, we're sharing a special Selena-inspired cocktail from Vianney Rodriguez, local cookbook author and blogger at the Sweet Life. Rodriguez created this fresh strawberry tequila-champagne cocktail in honor of the late Queen of Tejano, and named it for Selena's belovedalbumwhich became the first Tejano record to peak at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart in 1994.Selena fans can recreate this Amor Prohibido cocktail for their own celebrations with friends and family, on her birthday, or really any time of year.Combine fresh strawberry juice with Cointreau and tequila. Stir, cover and refrigerate until chilled, at least 1 hour.Pour 2 ounces of the strawberry tequila mixture into each glass and top with chilled champagne. Garnish with lime slices and diced strawberries.