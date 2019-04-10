Need a Westeros-themed Cookie Fix? Here's Where to Find Game of Thrones Oreos in San Antonio

For the final season of Game of Thrones, Nabisco has embraced the time-honored practice of the merchandising tie-in, creating limited edition Oreo cookies that are embossed with designs representing House Lannister, House Targaryen, House Stark and the fearsome Night King.
To commemorate the occasion, Nabisco even released their own version of the Game of Thrones title sequence made entirely out of Oreo cookies:
While many fans react to product tie-ins with understandable skepticism, the Game of Thrones cookies have surged in popularity, likely in part because Oreos are frankly delicious. Since they hit shelves on Monday, the cookies have quickly sold out in stores nationwide, but, if you feel the need to crush a chocolatey Lannister sigil between your teeth, there’s still a chance that you can find them before Sunday’s season eight premiere.
While this intrepid reporter didn’t uncover any of the elusive cookies during a casual trawl of the shelves at H-E-B, San Anto sleuths on Reddit allege that a few locations have them in stock. Downthread, user CokeShimmy claims to have seen “a guy take about 12 of them and run to the register” at the 1604 & Bulverde location. Was it a frantic fan or an aspiring eBay scalper? That’s up to you to decide.
If you’re not averse to the giant blue monolith, Wal-Mart’s website indicates that the Oreos are in stock at the stores on Walzem, Austin Highway and Jones Maltsberger, but that might not remain the case for long.
According to Target's website, the closest store that has them in stock is in Austin off of Mo Pac, so don't waste your time searching there.
They may be as rare as a dragon’s egg, but some fans have deemed the epic quest to obtain these limited edition Oreos to be worth great effort. Admittedly, it must be very satisfying to chew your way through the major houses of Westeros – in the Game of Thrones, you win or you get crunched!