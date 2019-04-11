Bandera Rosa: Mobile Espresso Bar Offers Taste, Unique Coffee Experience

click image
Barista Mauricio Gudiño has worked in coffee shops across San Antonio, but they were nothing like his new mobile espresso bar, Bandera Rosa
.
Gudiño recently introduced Bandera Rosa and its curated coffee menu at PechaKucha
— serving both traditional espresso-based drinks and specialty beverages. He will host his second pop-up event at Artpace's Morning Mixer
on Friday, April 12, at 7:30 a.m.
click image
"The idea [for the business] came about maybe two years ago, when I purchased an old, beat up RV [as] a salvage project," Gudiño said. "After working with Brian LaBarbera at Estate Coffee
, he and the [Estate team] helped me put the concept together. It's a cool way to do something that's more personal for me."
Bandera Rosa will pop-up at special events with lattes, cappuccinos and special drinks like cascara
for now, with a different set-up each time. True to pop-up form, the coffee shop will book gigs and share event info at least two weeks in advance. To view the menu, click here
.
click image
So, what is cascara
? Remember that coffee is a fruit, we just rarely see the fruit flesh or skin because it's discarded to sell coffee beans. Cascara
saves and dehydrates the fruit, and eventually rehydrates it to make a flavorful, fruity drink that looks like tea but offers coffee-level caffeine.
"I'd call it a drink that's more similar to an agua fresca, but it's delicious," Gudiño said. "I want to [eventually run this as] a fully functional specialty coffee bar and shop, but I'm taking it as it comes."
To learn about coming events, follow Bandera Rosa
on Instagram and keep an eye on its daily stories.
