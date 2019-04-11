Seersucker Distillery Celebrating Derby Day with Party on May 4

click image
Skip the Triple Crown Trail this year, and celebrate the Kentucky derby races at Seersucker Distillery's annual Derby Day Party
, on Saturday, May 4.
The Derby Day event is free and open to the public — as well as dogs on-leash and children — and encourages attendees to show up in style, with their best bowties and wide-brimmed hats. Yes, there will be a horse on-site for your photo ops.
Stop by one of the distillery's indoor or outdoor bars for cool Seersucker cocktails like the Mint Julep, Seabiscuit, Southside Rickey and frozen drinks.
Choose from Seersucker's line of spirits, and be sure to grab bites from local food trucks including Fajita Rita’s and Grouchy Mama’s.
The distillery lawn will host a giant screen to watch the races, and provide space for classic games like horseshoes, bean bag toss and bocce ball. If you're still feeling cute, you and your friends can enter the Derby Day Costume contest for a chance to win coveted titles like "Best Derby Hat," "Best Dressed" and "Best Dressed Couple."
The event will take place from 2 – 7 p.m. To learn more, visit southernstylegin.com
.
