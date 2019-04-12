2019 Easter Brunches and Snacks Abound in San Antonio

click to enlarge
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
Easter has traditionally been a time to welcome spring, to celebrate family — and to brunch and snack. Here are a few celebratory options for this year's holiday, which falls on April 21.
La Panadería
// La Panadería on Houston Street is kicking off Easter celebrations early this year, offering a glazed mousse Easter egg in an assortment of flavors including chocolate and mixed berry for $8 each. 301 E Houston St., (210) 592-6264.
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar //
Fleming's is serving special adult and child-friendly three-course meals
for Easter Sunday. Adults can expect sophisticated savory plates like the brioche French toast and the restaurant's signature eggs Benedict with sliced filet mignon. Little ones can enjoy tasty and fun dishes like colossal shrimp tempura and mac and cheese. Brunch start at $16 for children and $30 for adults. Multiple locations. Reservations required. To make reservations, call 210-824-9463 or click here. Brunch begins at 10 a.m.
SweetFire Kitchen at La Cantera
// Brunch includes SweetFire's raw bar, cheese and charcuterie options, veggies, as well as made-to-order pancakes, eggs and omelets. Meet up with Bugs Bunny, visiting from Fiesta Texas, for photo opportunities at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Need to move around post-brunch? Join one of the two egg hunts, slated for 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Brunch runs $70 for adults and $26 for children, ages 6 to 13. La Cantera Parkway, Plaza San Saba. Reservations recommended. To make reservations, call
210-558-2479, or click here. Brunch runs from
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
The Rustic
// The Rustic will serve up a family-style "Jam and Toast Brunch" for $16.95 per person. Service runs from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. 17619 La Cantera Pkwy Ste 204, (210) 245-7500.
Hillside Boutique Hotel //
Hillside owners Joseph and Jana Winkler will treat families to a fee Easter egg hunt at the First Baptist Church of Castroville starting at 10 a.m. They're also offering up a post-hunt breakfast buffet — including bacon, eggs, poached salmon, pasta, breads, cheese and sweets — and a chance to sip on mimosas while you take in views of the Medina River Valley. Reservations required. Easter Brunch runs from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and costs $38 for adults and $18 for children. To make a reservation, call (830)538-3200 or click here.
Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa //
This elegant destination offers a holiday brunch buffet with fresh seafood, meat carving and croque madame stations plus more than a dozen desserts. The meal also includes complimentary mimosas and champagne. Afterward, join the hotel's egg hunt, take portraits with the Easter Bunny, stop by the balloon artist station and check out the kid-friendly movies and lawn games. 9800 Hyatt Resort Dr, (210) 647-1234
Bakery Lorraine
// April 20-21, Bakery Lorraine will offer limited edition treats like Easter egg moonpies, a sweet bunny face and chocolate tart "nests." Multiple locations. bakerylorraine.com
Davila’s BBQ //
Davila's is offering a chance to satisfy the family's BBQ cravings without having to helm the grill. The restaurant's family-size Texas Easter spread includes includes a pound of brisket, half a chicken, sausage links and two side options that includes pinto beans, potato salad, cole slaw, green beans, mac 'n' cheese and dessert. Davila’s Easter Family Meal costs $43, serves four to eight and can be picked up on Easter Sunday. 418 W Kingsbury St., Seguin, Texas. To order a Easter Family Meal, call 830-379-5566.
