Monday, April 15, 2019

Sarita's Barbacoa Becomes Sarah's Barbacoa, Following Letter of Request

Posted By on Mon, Apr 15, 2019 at 12:38 PM

click image Sarita Hernandez, the youngest member of the Hernandez family, invites customers to enter the business' Easter raffle. - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Sarita Hernandez, the youngest member of the Hernandez family, invites customers to enter the business' Easter raffle.
After learning of an existing business with the same name, Sarita's Barbacoa has changed its name to Sarah's Barbacoa.

The Hernandez family opened the small molino in March, bringing authentic Mexican dishes like barbacoa and tamales to North San Antonio before they received an urgent notice to change the name.

“We’re just going to focus on the name we have now," said Rebecca Hernandez, who helps to run the shop with her parents and younger sister, Sarita. "The [restaurant] name still honors my grandmother and sister."

Despite the recent name change, customers have continued to embrace the family-run business.



"We sold out all last month, and this month has been going well," she said. "Our family has really enjoyed working together and we're excited to continue serving our favorite foods, even with the new name."

Sarah's Barbacoa is celebrating the new name with an Easter basket raffle, which includes a basket of holiday treats and a free meal special, which includes a pound of barbacoa, a pack of tortillas, a pint of beans, a choice of avocado or salsa and complete with a 2 liter of soda.

"The raffle is free to enter, so anyone can stop by," Hernandez added.
Sarah's Barbacoa
6330 De Zavala Rd.
Northwest
San Antonio, TX
Mexican

